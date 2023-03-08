SoNA 2023: No one can suggest we have over borrowed or spent recklessly - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has insisted that his government has not been reckless with regards to borrowing and spending over the years.

Ghana, has in the past two years been dealt with harsh economic challenges which has rendered almost all indicators in distress. The development forced government to seek assistance from the International Monetry Fund (IMF).



The move, which led to widespread critics also saw citizens, CSOs and other stakeholders accuse government of mismanaging funds and causing hardship.



But President Akufo-Addo in his defence has said contrary to some assertions by critics of the NPP government, the issue of debt did not begin from his tenure as head of state.



Delivering the State of the Nation of Address in Parliament on March 8, 2023, he said "Mr Speaker, let me state emphatically that we have not been reckless in borrowing and in spending. It is worth noting that the debts we are servicing were not only contracted during the period of this administration."



Akufo-Addo explained that monies spent were used for "urgent" projects such as roads, bridges and schools in a bid to prepare the youth to face a competitive world.

"Mr Speaker, we have spent money on things that are urgent, to build roads and bridges and schools, to train our young people and equip them to face a competitive world. Considering the amount of work that still needs to be done on the state of our roads, the bridges that have to be built, considering the number of classrooms that need to be built, the furniture and equipment needs at all stages of education, considering the number of children who should be in school and are not, considering the number of towns and villages that still do not have access to potable water, I daresay no one can suggest we have over borrowed or spent recklessly," Akufo-Addo noted.



He, however, admitted doing things in a rush but was quick to justify that his office have done a lot to improve developmental projects.



"Yes, I have been in a hurry to get things done, and this includes massive developments in agriculture, education, health, irrigation, roads, rails, ports, airports, sea defence, digitisation, social protection programmes, industrialisation and tourism. We can be justifiably proud of the many things we have managed to do in the past six (6) years. As I go around the country, I hear the pleas for roads, schools, hospitals, and, as the rainy season comes, I wish, as every other Ghanaian does, that we would have built more drains than we have. And I wish we had the resources to do more," president Akufo-Addo explained.







