SoNA 2023: The evidence of our state funds is all over us - Akufo-Addo lists achievements

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated that his government’s exploits are evident in the livelihood of Ghanaians.

According to him, one does not need to look far to see the outcomes of the usage of the country’s resources.



Whiles delivering the state of the nation address on March 8, 2023, the president listed the successes his government has chalked since he assumed office.



He said he has ensured the judicious use of the country’s funds, especially on roads.



Akufo-Addo said ‘Beyond the construction of roads, Mr Speaker, this NPP administration has:



•implemented successfully a National Identification System with the Ghana card;



• constructed more railways than any other government in the Fourth Republic;

• established the Zongo Development Fund to address the needs of Zongo and inner-city communities; and under their auspices, we have constructed more infrastructure in the Zongo Communities than any other government in the Fourth Republic;



• constructed more NCA-licensed fibre optic cable than any other government in the fourth republic (93% of total);



• increased the proportion of the population with access to toilet facilities from 33% to 59%;



• increased the number of public libraries from 61 from independence until 2017 to 115 in 2022;



• provided more equipment (vehicles, ammunition, etc) to security services than any other government in the Fourth Republic;



• we have successfully implemented the digital address system;

• improved significantly the financing of governance and anti-corruption MDAs like the Ministry of Justice and Office of the Attorney General, NCCE, CHRAJ, EOCO etc.;



• implemented One District, One Factory Initiative. In four years, 106 companies are in operation under 1D1F. 148 factories under construction. This is the largest expansion of that sector since independence;



• constructed more fish landing sites than any other government in the Fourth Republic;



• established Africa’s first national scale electronic pharmacy platform;



• provided free Wifi to 700 senior high schools, the 46 Colleges of Education, 260 district education offices, and an initial successful pilot of 13 public universities;



• introduced drones in the delivery of critical medicine, vaccines and blood to people in remote parts of the country and today, Ghana has the largest medical drone delivery service in the world with six Zipline Distribution Centres in Omenako, Mpanya, Vobsi, Sefwi Wiawso, Kete Krachi and Anum; and

• overseen an improvement in revenue collection, with the introduction of an e-VAT and e-Invoicing System. For example, figures from nineteen (19) taxpaying companies onboarded unto the e-Vat system revealed total recorded monthly sales increasing from two hundred and twenty-two million cedis (GH¢222 million) in November 2021 to seven hundred and twenty million cedis (GH¢720 million) in November 2022. Again, in December 2021, total monthly sales of two hundred and eighty-four million cedis (GH¢284 million) also saw a huge increase to one billion cedis (GH¢1 billion) in December 2022.



To this end, he added that every Ghanaian has been a partaker of the works of the government while adding that some persons will still disagree with him despite this evidence.



“Indeed, the evidence of how state funds have been used to improve our society is all over the country. No district or constituency has been left out. And I believe there are many Ghanaians who will vehemently disagree when some say there is nothing to show for all the funds that have been at my government’s disposal,” Akufo-Addo added.



