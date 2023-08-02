YouStart: Over 26,000 persons received business advisory support

File photo: Ken Ofori-Atta interacting with an entrepreneur

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has disclosed that the government’s YouStart initiative has benefited 26,626 individuals across the nation since its launch last year.

“To equip participants with entrepreneurial skills, investment readiness tools as well as coaching and mentoring services under the YouStart initiative, 26,626 persons nationwide have received business advisory support services since its launch last year,” the minister said as he presented the 2023 mid-year budget review Monday, July 31, 2023.



Furthermore, the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme has also been active in supporting 30 Business and Innovation Hubs with grants to assist startups in communities nationwide.

Each Hub received up to USD$180,000 and is required to support 20 start-ups. Additionally, the minister announced plans to support 15 new Hubs in the second half of the year to establish their presence across the country.



“We will continue to work with Participating Financial Institutions, National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) and Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) to provide soft loans and managerial skills for the setting-up of youth-led enterprises,” he added.



The National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme, with support from the Ghana Economic Transformation Project (GETP), launched the Hubs Acceleration Grant Programme in April 2023.