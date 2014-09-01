HIGHLIGHTS OF BUDGET STATEMENTS AND ECONOMY POLICIES OF GOVERNMENT

 

 

More on Year 2005

 

THEME: This budget which seeks to inspire the public sector, private sector and

organized labour to work together the single goal of NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

also gives a lot of HOPE to its citizenry (both corporate and natural persons) who double

as the clientele and owners of our beloved country, Ghana.

 

Macroeconomic Developments in 2004

Projections- ¢24,301.9 billion

Provision Outturn-¢28,736.9 billion

 

SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENTAL ACTIVITIES IN 2004

INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

 

 

ENHANCED SOCIAL SERVICES AND PROTECTIONS OF THE

VULNERABLE

 

 

GOOD GOVERNANCE

Administration Act 2003 (Act 654), the Internal Audit Agency, 2003 (Act 658) and the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act663).

Utilization Of HIPC Funds

 

Macroeconomic Objectives for 2005

 

Growth Prospects

Gross Domestic Project Growth - 5.8%

Agricultural Growth Rate - 6.5 %

Contribution to GDP - 41%

Sub Sector Growth

-Crops and Livestock - 6.05%

-Cocoa Production and Marketing - 13.2%

-Forestry and Logging - 5.6%

-Fishing - 3.6

Industry 5.8%

Contribution to GDP 24.5 %

Sub Sector Growth

-Mining and Query 4.9%

-Manufacturing 5.5%

-Water & Electricity 4.5%

-Construction 7.0%

Services

Contribution to GDP 5.4 %

Sub-Sector growth 27%

-Transport, Storage and Communication 6.0%

-Wholesale/Retail, Trade, Restaurants and Hotel- 6.1%

Resource Mobilization

Total Receipts ¢35,734.5b

Domestic Sources ¢23,147.66b

¢67.9 billion

Domestic Sources 23,739.3b

Contributions of Tax Agencies 2004 2005

Internal Revenue Service 30.7% 32.1%

VAT Service 26% 26 %

CEPS 37.7% 35.6%

Expenditures

Total expenditures exceeded projections

 

 

OUTLOOK FOR 2005

Development Priority Areas:

ØHuman resource development through education

ØPrivate sector development: envisaging agriculture based on human development infrastructure by government in partnership with the private sector.

ØGood Governance

 

A. VIGOROUS HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT

Reform of Ghana’s system of education

 

B. PRIVATE SECTOR DEVELOPMENT

 

Incentives for the Private Sector

 

 

Mining

 

GOOD GOVERNANCE

Public Sector Reforms

üCommencements of organizational restructuring of the Civil Service.

üFinalization of a professional human Resource framework

üEstablishment of Regulatory framework for subvented agencies

üDevelopment and commencement of implementation of a communications strategy.

üTo further improve the management of the payroll and eradicate the incidence of ghost names on government payroll we will deepen payroll management and control by implementing the following measures:

- Tighten the rules and strengthen systems of control, oversight and enforcement

- Develop and implement systems for capture and management of subvented agencies payroll:

- Clarify institutional responsibilities for payroll and personnel database

management and:

- Independent scrutiny of reports 11 prior to submission to the banks for payment

üTo encourage savings as well as opening up opportunities for people to access credit/Hire purchase system.

- The credit union Bill will be promulgated this year:

- National Identification system would be executed this year to streamline

transactions based on credit information

- House numbering in all cities, towns and settlements in our Districts, Municipal and Metropolitan Assemblies

- Naming of streets to ease up communication and contacts within the society.

 

Modernising Agriculture and Improving Food Security and Nutrition

üModernise agriculture, ensure food security and good nutrition,

üSupport aquaculture and promote the breeding of small ruminants (sheep, goats and pigs) to encourage increased protein intake by Ghanaians.

üEnsuring that Ghanaians have access to adequate and quality food through

increased local production.

üIn support of this stance, all districts will be provided with ¢350 million forinvestments in selected areas. The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research(CSIR) will be provided with ¢15 billion to undertake agricultural search. Private sector operators in agri-business will be supported with over ¢70 billion to increase production and processing of these commodities.

 

 

Managing and Sustaining Forest Resources

üRemoval of the export duty on limber, veneer and plywood products.

üValidation of Legal Timber to ensure transparency, accountability and compliance with international Market requirements

 

Promoting Cocoa Consumption

Promote consumption of one kilogram per person from the current consumption

I.A day will be set aside fro the celebration of cocoa day during which coca will be served at all official functions and to tourists.

II.Promote a policy to serve cocoa at all national, regional and district functions.

III.Adoption of a programme in conjunction with the Ministry of Education and sports to supply pre-school, basic and second cycle educational institutions with cocoa products free of charge as part of a national Food and Nutrition Initiate.

IV.Rationalization of taxes to enhance Private Sector Development (PSD)

 

Pension Schemes

üSet up a commission to review pension schemes in the country

üGovernment will also encourage the informal sector to join the SSNIT pension scheme

 

Water Transport Safety

üRemoval of tree stumps from Volta Lake to improve Water Transport Safety.

üTree stumps harvested from the Volta Lake could be used as inputs for industrial purposes such as sleepers for railway trucks and boat building.

 

Petroleum Deregulation And Mitigating Measures

üResources hitherto used in subsidizing petroleum products will be freed and channeled into other priority sectors including health, education, agriculture and rural development.

üImplementation of targeted social protection programmes targeted at poor households in a number of mitigating measures will be undertaken.

üGovernment intends to increase its spending to improve education, health and nutrition status of the poorest households. The following measures will therefore be implemented:

 

Tax Relief- Personal Income tax

  1. Reduce personal income tax burden on individuals again this year by increasing the minimum tax-free threshold from I, 500,00 to I, 800,000 Mr. Speaker, a total amount of about 229 billion is expected to be from tax revenues to be put back in peoples, packets as disposal income with the implementation of this relief.
  2. These personal tax relief measures are intended to cushion the impact of higher petroleum prices on persons with relatively lower income levels.

 

Increase Wage levels

  1. Restore wage levels by 7.5% as had been negotiated in July 2004, which saw some challenges in its implementation

Mass Transit