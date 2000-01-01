Vehicle Licencing & Examination Division Rates (2018)

 

VEHICLE REGISTRATION FEES

Private

Motor Cycles (up to 200cc) GH¢116.00
Motor Cycles (above 200cc)/ tricycle GH¢140.00
Motor Vehicle (up to 2000cc) GH¢429.50
Motor Vehicle (above 2000cc) GH¢544.00
Buses & Coaches GH¢544.00
Rigid Cargo trucks up to 16 tons GH¢544
Rigid Cargo trucks from 16-22 tons GH¢564.00
Rigid Cargo trucks above 22 tons GH¢614.00
Articulated trucks up to 24 tons GH¢866.50
Articulated trucks up to 24 tons and below 32 tons GH¢866.50
Articulated Trucks (Tipper Truck) GH¢826.50
Articulated trucks above 32 tons GH¢866.50
Articulated equipment (mechanically propelled) GH¢(yet to be published)
Combined harvesters GH¢(yet to be published)
Construction equipment GH¢(yet to be published)
Mining equipment (mechanically propelled)

GH¢(yet to be published)

 

Commercial

Motor vehicles (up to 2000cc) GH¢419.50
Motor vehicles (above 2000cc) GH¢524.00
Buses and Coaches GH¢479.00
Rigid Cargo trucks (up to 16 Tons) GH¢524.00
Rigid Cargo trucks (16 - 22 Tons) GH¢524.00
Rigid Cargo trucks (Above 22 Tons) GH¢574.00
Rigid Cargo trucks (Above 24 Tons) GH¢574.00
Articulated Trucks (up to 24 Tons) GH¢786.50
Articulated Trucks (above 24 Tons and below 32 Tons) GH¢796.50
Articulated Trucks (above 32 Tons) GH¢796.50
Articulated Trucks - Tipper Truck GH¢756.50
Articulated Trucks - Tipper Truck GH¢756.50

 

VEHICLE EXAMINATION  ( Roadworthy certificate ) FEES

 

Commercial vehicles up to 2000cc--half yearly GH¢(yet to be published)
Commercial vehicles above 2000cc -half yearly GH¢(yet to be published)
Commercial Buses and Coaches -half yearly GH¢(yet to be published)
Private Vehicle up to 2000cc -yearly GH¢(yet to be published)
Private Vehicle above 2000cc -yearly GH¢(yet to be published)
Private Buses and Coaches -yearly GH¢(yet to be published)
Rigid Cargo Trucks up to 16 tons -half yearly GH¢(yet to be published)
Rigid Cargo Trucks up to 22 tons -half yearly GH¢(yet to be published)
Rigid Cargo Trucks above 22 tons -half yearly GH¢(yet to be published)
Articulated trucks up to 24 tons -half yearly GH¢(yet to be published)
Articulated trucks above 24 tons -half yearly GH¢(yet to be published)
Articulated trucks above 32 tons -half yearly GH¢(yet to be published)
Replacement of certificate or stickers GH¢(yet to be published)

 

OTHER FEES

Particular identification mark ¢10,000,000
Special registration mark ¢500,000
Change of ownership, motor cycles, scooters, etc ¢5,000
Change of ownership, vehicles ¢30,000
Copy of entry of vehicle particulars ¢5,000
Trade licence ¢50,000
Trade licence renewal ¢10,000
Driving test fee ¢10,000
Professional drivers license fee ¢30,000
Private drivers licence fee ¢20,000
Learners drivers licence fee -3mths ¢2,000
Drivers licence upgrade ¢10,000
Drivers licence renewal ¢40,000 (July 2004)
Duplicate drivers licence ¢20,000
Replacement of defaced photograph ¢4,000
International vehicle certificate ¢20,000
International transit fees cars/ pickups ¢20,000
International transit fees, light buses/trucks (up to 33 seater) ¢24,000
International transit fees heavy buses/trucks (under 3-axles) ¢40,000
International transit fees articulated trucks (3-5 axles) ¢50,000
International driving permit test fee ¢20,000
International driving permit ¢200,000
Application for police report ¢5,000