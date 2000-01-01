Vehicle Licencing & Examination Division Rates (2018)
VEHICLE REGISTRATION FEES
Private
|Motor Cycles (up to 200cc)
|GH¢116.00
|Motor Cycles (above 200cc)/ tricycle
|GH¢140.00
|Motor Vehicle (up to 2000cc)
|GH¢429.50
|Motor Vehicle (above 2000cc)
|GH¢544.00
|Buses & Coaches
|GH¢544.00
|Rigid Cargo trucks up to 16 tons
|GH¢544
|Rigid Cargo trucks from 16-22 tons
|GH¢564.00
|Rigid Cargo trucks above 22 tons
|GH¢614.00
|Articulated trucks up to 24 tons
|GH¢866.50
|Articulated trucks up to 24 tons and below 32 tons
|GH¢866.50
|Articulated Trucks (Tipper Truck)
|GH¢826.50
|Articulated trucks above 32 tons
|GH¢866.50
|Articulated equipment (mechanically propelled)
|GH¢(yet to be published)
|Combined harvesters
|GH¢(yet to be published)
|Construction equipment
|GH¢(yet to be published)
|Mining equipment (mechanically propelled)
|
GH¢(yet to be published)
Commercial
|Motor vehicles (up to 2000cc)
|GH¢419.50
|Motor vehicles (above 2000cc)
|GH¢524.00
|Buses and Coaches
|GH¢479.00
|Rigid Cargo trucks (up to 16 Tons)
|GH¢524.00
|Rigid Cargo trucks (16 - 22 Tons)
|GH¢524.00
|Rigid Cargo trucks (Above 22 Tons)
|GH¢574.00
|Rigid Cargo trucks (Above 24 Tons)
|GH¢574.00
|Articulated Trucks (up to 24 Tons)
|GH¢786.50
|Articulated Trucks (above 24 Tons and below 32 Tons)
|GH¢796.50
|Articulated Trucks (above 32 Tons)
|GH¢796.50
|Articulated Trucks - Tipper Truck
|GH¢756.50
VEHICLE EXAMINATION ( Roadworthy certificate ) FEES
|Commercial vehicles up to 2000cc--half yearly
|GH¢(yet to be published)
|Commercial vehicles above 2000cc -half yearly
|GH¢(yet to be published)
|Commercial Buses and Coaches -half yearly
|GH¢(yet to be published)
|Private Vehicle up to 2000cc -yearly
|GH¢(yet to be published)
|Private Vehicle above 2000cc -yearly
|GH¢(yet to be published)
|Private Buses and Coaches -yearly
|GH¢(yet to be published)
|Rigid Cargo Trucks up to 16 tons -half yearly
|GH¢(yet to be published)
|Rigid Cargo Trucks up to 22 tons -half yearly
|GH¢(yet to be published)
|Rigid Cargo Trucks above 22 tons -half yearly
|GH¢(yet to be published)
|Articulated trucks up to 24 tons -half yearly
|GH¢(yet to be published)
|Articulated trucks above 24 tons -half yearly
|GH¢(yet to be published)
|Articulated trucks above 32 tons -half yearly
|GH¢(yet to be published)
|Replacement of certificate or stickers
|GH¢(yet to be published)
OTHER FEES
|Particular identification mark
|¢10,000,000
|Special registration mark
|¢500,000
|Change of ownership, motor cycles, scooters, etc
|¢5,000
|Change of ownership, vehicles
|¢30,000
|Copy of entry of vehicle particulars
|¢5,000
|Trade licence
|¢50,000
|Trade licence renewal
|¢10,000
|Driving test fee
|¢10,000
|Professional drivers license fee
|¢30,000
|Private drivers licence fee
|¢20,000
|Learners drivers licence fee -3mths
|¢2,000
|Drivers licence upgrade
|¢10,000
|Drivers licence renewal
|¢40,000 (July 2004)
|Duplicate drivers licence
|¢20,000
|Replacement of defaced photograph
|¢4,000
|International vehicle certificate
|¢20,000
|International transit fees cars/ pickups
|¢20,000
|International transit fees, light buses/trucks (up to 33 seater)
|¢24,000
|International transit fees heavy buses/trucks (under 3-axles)
|¢40,000
|International transit fees articulated trucks (3-5 axles)
|¢50,000
|International driving permit test fee
|¢20,000
|International driving permit
|¢200,000
|Application for police report
|¢5,000