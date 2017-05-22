Debts
External debt as of March 2017 is GHS127 billion. Find here for more information about Ghana debt. This data was put together by the World Bank.
Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development
THE WORLD BANK GROUP
Joint BIS-IMF-OECD-World Bank statistics on external debt
External Debt
|Year
|(% of GDP)
|2011
|29.0
|2012
|31.6
|2013
|36.8
|2015
|57.1
|2016
|41.3
|2017
|35.3
Late 90's
(in millions of US dollars)
External debt -all maturities
|1997
|1998
|1999
|A. Bank Loans (3)
|1124
|1210
|1254
|B. Non-bank trade credits (4)
|235
|219
|193
|C. Multilateral claims
|3365
|3506
|3592
|D. Official bilateral loans
|991
|1196
Debt due within a year
|1997
|1998
|1999
|E. Liabilities to banks (5)
|661
|525
|742
|F. Non-bank trade credits (4)
|100
|102
|129
ANALYSIS:
Ghana currently owes about $6.3 billion to foreign creditors
Ghana's population is about 17 million, therefore
Each person in Ghana owes (1/17,000,000)/6,300,000,000 = $370
*Note that this figure does not include Ghana's Domestic Debt.