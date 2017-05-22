Debts

External debt as of March 2017 is GHS127 billion. Find here for more information about Ghana debt. This data was put together by the World Bank.

BANK FOR INTERNATIONAL SETTLEMENTS (International Monetary Fund)

Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development

THE WORLD BANK GROUP

Joint BIS-IMF-OECD-World Bank statistics on external debt

External Debt

Year (% of GDP) 2011 29.0 2012 31.6 2013 36.8 2015 57.1 2016 41.3 2017 35.3

Late 90's

(in millions of US dollars)

External debt -all maturities

1997 1998 1999 A. Bank Loans (3) 1124 1210 1254 B. Non-bank trade credits (4) 235 219 193 C. Multilateral claims 3365 3506 3592 D. Official bilateral loans 991 1196

Debt due within a year

1997 1998 1999 E. Liabilities to banks (5) 661 525 742 F. Non-bank trade credits (4) 100 102 129

ANALYSIS:

Ghana currently owes about $6.3 billion to foreign creditors

Ghana's population is about 17 million, therefore

Each person in Ghana owes (1/17,000,000)/6,300,000,000 = $370

*Note that this figure does not include Ghana's Domestic Debt.