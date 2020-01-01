Penalties have been introduced and imposed on some category of overage vehicles in addition to any applicable duties and taxes as follows: VEHICLE PENALTY A MOTOR CARS i) Where the age does not exceed 10 years NIL ii) Where the age exceeds 10 years but does not exceed 12 years 5% of CIF Value iii) Where the age exceeds 12 years but does not exceed 15 years 20% of CIF Value iv) Where the age exceeds 15 years. 50% of CIF Values B COMMERCIAL VEHICLES SUCH AS BUSES, COACHES AND VANS i) Where the age does not exceed 10 years NIL ii) Where the age exceeds 10 years but does not exceed 12 years. 2.5% of CIF Value iii) Where the age exceeds 12 years but does not exceed 15 years. 10% of CIF Value iv) Where the age exceeds 15 years but does not exceed 20 years 15% of CIF Value v) Where the age exceeds 20 years 50% of CIF Value C COMMERCIAL VEHICLES SUCH AS TRUCKS, LORRIES AND TIPPER TRUCKS i) Where the age does not exceed 10 years NIL ii) Where the age exceeds 10 years but does not exceed 12 years. 5% of CIF Value iii) Where the age exceeds 12 years but does not exceed 22 years 10% of CIF Value. iv) Where the age exceeds 12 years but does not exceed 22 years 30% of CIF Value The age of a motor vehicle shall be calculated from the year in which the vehicle was first manufactured. No person shall import a right-hand steering motor vehicle into the country unless otherwise authorized by the Minister of Finance. Under the current Law (Act 634) any vehicle that remains unentered and uncleared within 60 days after discharge or in the case of overland vehicle, from the date it crossed the national border into Ghana shall still be forfeited to the state.

