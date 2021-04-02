2020 Election Petition: Manifest outlines favourite moments from father’s submissions

Son of the lead counsel for former president John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 election petition has for the first time opened up about his father’s performance during the hearing.

The renowned musician, M.anifest, opened up about his favourite moments.



Manifest, who appeared on the KSM show cited an instance where his father Tsatsu Tsikata, in his quest to apologize to the Supreme Court judges, adopted the use of some figurative words, as one of his best moments during the entire proceedings.



"There is now a reference made on oath...no! I am sorry, it's not yet on oath... my Lords. I am crossing a bridge that I have not gotten to." Tsatu Tsikaka was captured saying these words after he smartly made an attempt to cite the 1st Respondent, the Chairperson for the Electoral Commission, Jean Adukwei Mensa, as having sworn an oath before the court when such had not happened.



The comments he made at that time became very popular to the extent that it attracted several reactions amidst excitement on social media.



But describing such a moment as an unforgettable experience, M.anifest in an interview with KSM said:

“My most captivating moments was his comments on a certain bridge. Of course I’m referring to the infamous bridge. I’m trying to find the person who put the bridge there and took it away. Whether it’s in Kintampo, on the Volta Lake,” he stated while bursting in laughter



“I was very interested in watching my dad during the petition I won’t even lie. On radio, TV, etc. I sometimes will be doing my work and then stop to listen. These are monumental times in our history. He is very sharp at his age and inspiring to watch. He was playing no games in whatever he was doing,” he added.



Watch the video below:



