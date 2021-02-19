5 times Jean Mensa rocked her blazers in style at the 2020 election petition hearing

EC Chairperson Jean Adukwei Mensa stunning in her coperate outfits

Despite her extremely busy schedules and suggestions that she is experiencing one of the toughest moments in her life at the Supreme Court, Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensa did not fail to rock blazers in style.

It is said that fashion is useful for a number of reasons including improving charisma, access to respect or even to gain attention and the EC boss exhibited all these characters in her mode of dressing during the ongoing 2020 election petition.



In all her looks and appearances for the hearing, the very beautiful Electoral Commissioner has proved that she 'did not come to play' especially now that she is under serious public scrutiny.



Jean Mensa, the Returning Officer for the 2020 presidential polls was dragged to court by former president John Dramani Mahama on claims that the results she declared for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Second Respondent, were inaccurate and done in a manner that breached the constitution.



Let’s take a look at 6 ways Jean Mensa swept us off our feet with her stylish blazer looks to the Supreme Court



She rocked the Cape Blazer to perfection.

A cape blazer is a formal blazer for women and can be worn by pairing with a formal button-down shirt and formal pants or even with a dress. This elegant piece gives the impression that you have simply draped your blazer over your shoulders rather than actually wearing it. Even your most casual outfits can be made to look chic with a cape blazer.







She styled the printed blazer perfectly



The printed blazer comes with highlighting prints that are eye-catchy and is the one that is an add-on for such sunny weather.





Mrs. Jean Mensa 'pulled off' the three-button blazer



The three-button style usually encloses the blazer up to the top. The E.C boss created a dynamic look with hers by creating a reveal with the first two buttons open.







She rocked the two-pieced blazer to perfection



Madam Jean Mensa styled the long-sleeved two-piece white blazer in style.

The pair of white elegant casual pants which complimented her look is a breath of fresh air.







She caused a stir with her two-piece set women's suit



The E.C boss styled her pair of women's suit which consisted of a blue skirt and jacket to utmost perfection.



She added a few other feminine details, including a white inner, a black leather bag, and a pair of black pumps