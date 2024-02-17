‘A focused fool’ - Stonebwoy subtly jabs Shatta Wale for ‘attacking’ him on TV?

Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy appears to have taken a dig at fellow musician, Shatta Wale for attacking his personality during an interview with 3Music TV.

In the interview, Shatta Wale expressed his eagerness to collaborate with Stonebwoy and make a positive impact in the music industry, despite their past feud. However, he lamented that his efforts to mend their once-amicable relationship have proven unsuccessful.



He asserted that Stonebwoy is not as innocent as commonly perceived, questioning why Stonebwoy brought a gun to the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards event, leading to a fracas that thwarted the ceremony.



“I don’t hate Stonebwoy but he carries generational beef," Shatta said. "I have called him on countless occasions for us to focus on the proper movement of this industry's business but he is into something else. Can’t you see the statements he makes? Why do you think he brought a gun to VGMA? So ask yourself what will make someone who is seen as holy and humble do that?”



Following this statement, Stonebwoy took to his social media handle to share a post that appeared to serve as a response to Shatta Wale's critique of his character.



“A focused fool can accomplish more than a distracted one. The goal is to look back one day and say ‘Dam, all that hard work was really worth it,” he wrote on his social media handle.

Background



The 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards was marked by controversies, one of which escalated to the extent of resulting in a court case.



The confusion started when Stonebwoy was crowned the 2019 Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year Award. Shatta Wale and his militants rushed onto the stage when Stonebwoy was about to receive his award.



Afraid of what could happen, Stonebwoy quickly pulled out a gun.



The security officials at the Dome sprayed patrons of the award with pepper spray and the guests at the VIP stand were quickly rushed out.

The show was temporarily put on hold amidst the pandemonium in the Dome resulting in several patrons leaving the auditorium with the onset of the chaos.



Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale have publicly reconciled however, it appears their relationship has not been fully fixed yet.



