A mature woman threw an egg at me - Mzbel recalls ordeal

Ghanaian singer, Mzbel

Popular Ghanaian songstress Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, widely known as Mzbel, has recounted the challenges she faced as a result of her association with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the 2016 elections.

The songstress has been open about her support for the NDC and had endorsed the party during the 2012 and 2016 elections. However, controversies surrounding her relationship with former president John Mahama and its fallout led to her distancing herself from the party.



Speaking in an interview on Showbiz 92.7 on 3FM, the “16 Years” hitmaker disclosed that she no longer intends to support the NDC as openly as she did previously, citing some near-life-threatening experiences she faced.



“I've faced numerous challenges as a result of politics. I've been targeted in traffic, faced threats at my residence, and even encountered attacks while performing on stage. I vividly remember a mature woman who threw an egg at me while I was on stage, all because of politics," she said.



Mzbel, however, stated that while she remains committed to supporting the political party, her approach will differ from her past involvement due to the challenges and lessons she has encountered.



