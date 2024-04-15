A president who tries to fix corruption now would die in 2 weeks - Okyeame Kwame

Hiplife artiste, Okyeame Kwame

Popular Ghanaian artiste Okyeame Kwame has suggested that the solution to Ghana’s problems lies in the mindset of the future generation.

According to the Rap Doctor, the current political landscape is so ingrained in corruption that no significant change can be made.



He pointed out that any president attempting to fix the country would rather end up dead due to the prevalence of corrupt individuals.



“NDC/NPP cannot help Ghana; family is what can help Ghana. The problem affecting us as a people is a problem of the mind.



“The corrupt system cannot fix itself; it makes a lot of people rich and happy. If a president wants to come and fight corruption in the country right now, he will be dead in 2 weeks.



“It's not about pay; it's not about money; it's about morality,” he said.

He blamed the issue of corruption on the current generation of Ghanaians and suggested that the best solution is to train the young ones to be incorruptible.



“The politician was put in power by you and me; they are a representation of us, so if they are corrupt, it shows that you are corrupt.



“I agree that politicians are causing problems, but as you fight the politicians, train your child not to think like a politician.



“My vision is that we train our children to be incorruptible so that they will grow up and do away with this corrupt system. That is the only way I think Ghana would develop. Let us focus on training the young ones now,” he said.



When questioned about the current crop of politicians still in power, Okyeame Kwame stated, “They will die", indicating that there is a need to train children to be selfless.

Watch the video below.







ID/BB



