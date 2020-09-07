Entertainment

Actress Jessica Williams joins NPP celebrities, starts campaigning for Akufo-Addo

Ghanaian actress Jessica Williams

A section of Ghanaian celebrities are joining the campaign trail as we gear towards the 2020 polls in the country.

Celebrities throwing their support for political parties have now become a norm.



Election 2016 saw a lot of celebrities in the country announcing their support for the various political parties. Notable among them was for the two big political parties-New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Agya Koo, Matilda Asare, Socrate Safo, Nicholas Omane Acheampong, Bibi Bright, Diana Asamoah and others campaigned for Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP prior to 2016 elections—and it appears they are still supporting the party.



John Dumelo, Ebi Bright, Kwame Dzokoto, Tracey Boakye, Mzbel, Rex Omar, Mr Beautiful and others also declared their support for the NDC.



Though the outbreak of COVID-19 has slowed the campaign activities this year, some celebrities have announced their support for these parties again.

Joining the bandwagon is actress, Jessica Williams.



In a photo sighted by Zionfelix.net, Jessica was seen holding a placard canvassing votes and another term for President Akufo-Addo.



Check out the photo below;





