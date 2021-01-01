Akrobeto is GhanaWeb Entertainment Personality of the Year

Akwasi Boadi aka Akrobeto

Veteran actor Akwasi Boadi affectionately known as Akrobeto has been crowned GhanaWeb Entertainment Personality of the Year 2020.

Akrobeto was nominated alongside Clemento Suarez, Nana Ama McBrown, and Diana Hamilton in a poll conducted on GhanaWeb.



The Poll started on December 31, 2020, and ended on January 1, 2021.



Akrobeto garnered the highest score with 454 votes representing 46%; while Clemento Suarez grabbed the second position by polling 222 votes representing 22.49%.



Nana Ama McBrown polled 169 votes representing 17.12% and award-winning musician Diana Hamilton polled 142 votes representing 14.39%.



The Kumawood actor in the last year performed exceptionally well in his acting career and has put Ghana on the global font; not only through his movies but with his Real News production.

In November 2020, he trended after some footballers and clubs shared a funny video of him struggling to pronounce their names.



The viral video earned him a live interview spot with a Spanish television channel El Chiringuito TV.



Adding more laurels to his achievements, he was honoured at the sixth edition of the Golden Movie Awards Africa for his contributions to the industry.



He was given special recognition and inducted into the Golden Movie Walk of Fame.



It is worth noting that, in a recent interview, the 'Who nose tomorrow' popular actor noted that although his level of education is low, Ghanaians are in love with his news.

Below is the full result of GhanaWeb’s polls;











Profile



Akrobeto was born on 18th November 1962 in the Ashanti region of Ghana. He is a native of Ayirebi a suburb of Akim Oda in the Eastern Region. He started his basic school education at Akyem Ayerebi L/A primary and Middle School and completed in the year 1979.

Even though he could not pass his middle school examination, his love for comedy and acting made him popular and loved by a lot in his community.



The actor who began his acting career way back 90’s has been starring in countless movies in Ghana.



Watch his live interview below:



