Anas 'steals' Ghanaian YouTuber's content?

Fri, 11 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Anas Aremeyaw Anas, an investigative journalist, is set to premiere his latest undercover investigative piece on how illegal small-scale mining, galamsey, is destroying the environment in Ghana.

Dubbed 'Galamsey Economy,' the undercover investigation according to a flyer released by the journalist indicates that it is a collaboration between Anas' Tiger Eye PI and some Civil Society Organisations [CSOs].

On Thursday, November 11, 2022, the journalist released a teaser of what Ghanaians should expect in his latest exposé.

The video starts with some people in an aircraft implying that they are flying to Kotoka International Airport [KIA].

There are scenes from KIA, Jubilee House, some galamsey sites and interaction between Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Most Rev. Charles Gabriel Angela Palmer-Buckle, Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast.

"It is an eyesore...the dark secrets...not everything you see will happen" - these are some of the inscriptions in the one minute thirty-three seconds video posted on his social media handle.

Hours after the video was posted, popular Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya shared Anas' video with some screenshot of a galamsey site and wrote:

“Big man Anas! Is that my shot??? Did this amateur galamsay content 5 years ago!”

When his followers replied and asked him to take action, Wode Maya in another post wrote after deleting the earlier post:

"My YouTube channel videos are licensed under 'common creatives' which gives everyone access to use my content without a strike! The goal is the message to spread Not To Make Money!

"Btw my first copyright Strike on my YouTube channel was from a Ghanaian brother."

Anas’ 'Galamsey Economy' investigative piece will be premièred on November 14 and 15 at 8pm each day.









