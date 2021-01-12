‘Are you a goat to be chewing papers?’ – Kwaw Kesse to Carlos Ahenkorah

Hiplife musician, Kwaw Kesse

Hiplife musician, Kwaw Kesse, has questioned the rationale behind the decision of Tema West Member of Parliament (MP) to chew papers in Parliament.

The politician has become the subject of public ridicule after he chewed some ballot papers he forcefully snatched at the counting of ballots cast in Parliament.



The ballots were cast to elect a new Speaker of Parliament but an unhappy Carlos Ahenkorah made attempts to do away with some of the uncounted ballot papers.



He, however, did not succeed as some MPs and the marshals in the house thwarted his attempts to bolt with the papers.



Commenting on this on Angel FM’s ‘Y’Adwuma Nie’ hosted by Ohemaa Woyeje, Kwaw Kesse who said he is a resident of Tema West said he was highly disappointed in the Legislator.

To him, Carlos Ahenkorah is too gentle a person to be doing that.



He, therefore, demanded that Carlos Ahenkorah offers an apology to him and the other constituents in Tema West for disgracing them.



“Ah, how can you chew papers in Parliament, are you a goat…we demand an apology from him for disgracing us…,” he said.