Are you saying the MPs are cowards? - Nana Yaa Brefo asks lawyer over LGBT+ bill

Media personality, Nana Yaa Brefo questioned a legal practitioner, Kwame Adofo on the radio over the anti-LGBT+ bill which has generated conversations on social media.

In the interview, Nana Yaa Brefo inquired with Adofo about his stance on the anti-LGBT+ bill, a subject that has stirred controversy with some asserting that it violates the human rights of individuals engaged in such activities.



In response to the question, Adofo explained that the anti-LGBT+ bill tramples upon the rights of those involved and it would be dicey for the Supreme Court to approve it.



He added that some of the Members of Parliament who are legal practitioners, including Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin are aware of the setbacks in the bill, yet they went ahead to approve it due to fear of losing their seats.



During the interview aired on Onua FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, this is what ensued in the conversation between Nana Yaa Brefo and Kwame Adofo.



Kwame Adofo: My primary position is that the Constitution is supreme so taking away somebody’s rights is problematic.



Nana Yaa Brefo: I am a bit confused. Which rights are we talking about here?

Kwame Adofo:It refers to the right to freedom of speech and expression. So airing my view of being gay publicly in a disgusting manner shouldn’t lead to prosecution.



Nana Yaa Brefo: But some MPs are lawyers and understand it, are you insinuating that they are cowards?



Kwame Adofo:Afenyo-Markin is a lawyer and knows that there are problems with the bill, but because he was intimidated, he succumbed to the pressure with the fear of losing his seat. Most of the MPs were afraid. I believe the Supreme Court won’t approve it [anti-LGBT+ bill].



About the passage of the anti-gay bill:



The Parliament of Ghana on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, passed the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, widely known as the anti-LGBT+ bill.



The bill, currently awaiting presidential assent, proscribes Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) activities and criminalizes their promotion, advocacy, and funding.

Persons caught in these acts will be subjected to a six-month to three-year jail term, with promoters and sponsors facing a three to five-year jail term.



The bill will now require presidential assent to come into force within 7 days. However, if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo refuses to assent to the bill, parliament, by a two-thirds majority vote can approve it into law.



Watch the video below







SB/BB