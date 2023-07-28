'Arrogant' Cecilia Dapaah once told me there is no dirt in Accra - Great Ampong

Great Ampong and Cecilia Dapaah

Gospel musician Great Ampong has opened up about an encounter he had with the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

According to Ampong, he sought support and promotion for a song he had composed on sanitation, but instead, he was met with arrogance and dismissal from the minister.



Speaking in an interview with Max FM on July 27, 2023, Ampong explained that he had expressed his intentions to promote the sanitation-themed song to the then-minister, hoping to raise awareness about the importance of cleanliness.



Himself and colleague Bandex, approached Cecilia Abena Dapaah with the song, however, the minister's response was far from accommodating.



According to Ampong's account, Cecilia Abena Dapaah insisted that there was no dirt in Accra to warrant such a song because she had already ensured the city was spotless under her leadership.



He further stated that she reportedly claimed that the song undermined her ministry's achievements in maintaining cleanliness throughout the capital city.

“I have done a song about sanitation before, I did one for the woman who is currently facing accusations, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, I did a song on sanitation so, with Bandex and myself we went to her with the song and Bandex told her that for me (Ampong) I am part of them because I have been following the party for long and I have done a song about sanitation and as part of advertising and creating awareness we have planned to take it to schools and eventually go on float with it.



“The woman did not even allow us to land then she interjected, 'no you are undermining my ministry, if you claim there is dirt in Accra that is not true because I have made Accra clean…



"If the bible is here, I would have to swear about what I am saying, she was like, she has cleaned the whole of Accra so there no dirt anywhere so, Bandex shouldn’t say that, then she left us and went to sit somewhere.



“So there wasn’t any proper outcome of the said discussion, she said we have undermined her ministry, when we were coming not even fuel money for me that I have composed songs for the party to come to power for you to get a place to sit, this woman arrogantly said this to me, Bandex and my wife, we left there without even hundred Ghana cedis for fuel.”



