Barima Sidney pays tribute to Rawlings in new song

Ace Ghanaian musician, Barima Sidney, has paid tribute to Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings with a song.
The track began with a speech of the deceased statesman saying, “Ladies and Gentlemen, No man must apologize for the truth, we must apologize for lying.”
Titled ‘Jay Jay', the song featured music producer, Dr Ray Beat.
Barima Sidney and Dr Ray reiterated that Ghana has lost a great man and darkness has befallen the nation.
They also sent their condolence to the family of the Ex-President, J.J Rawlings.
The four-day mourning and funeral rites for the late President is currently underway.
