Best-rated collaborations of 2020 that excited Ghanaians

A collage of some musicians whose collaborations elicited excitement in 2020

Collaborations are very essential in the music business as the performance of the record owner can be complemented by the featured artiste for the birth of a monster hit song. Aside from the quest for bangers, musicians do collaborations to tap into the fan base and relevance of the other so as to increase their audience appeal.

The year 2020 has undoubtedly seen many collaborations and propelled artistes to a higher pedestal. Some, however, failed to make an impact for one reason or the other and there are some that injected excitement in the atmosphere in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic which deprived the world of happiness.



GhanaWeb presents to you a list of 7.



1. Stonebwoy ft Keri Hilson – Nominate



This is arguably Stonebwoy’s biggest song on his Anloga Junction album. The award-winning artiste teamed up with America’s Keri Hilson who had been missing in the music space for about a decade to produce this masterpiece. It earned positive reviews, dominated airplay, and found its way to the Billboard Chart.



"Nominate," that's the song featuring Miss Keri Baby! Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful song. She's like a sister to me now, a beautiful human, a beautiful person, a beautiful soul. A friend of mine met her on a flight and realized that was Keri Hilson. The conversation took a turn to the musical route so... he mentioned me to Keri, the name sounded somewhat familiar but [she] needed more details.



"So they went on and that night I was called upon to meet Keri and we vibed. It was very organic. Fortunately, I was visiting the States [shortly after] and I went through to her studio. Dre Harris was there, he was going to work with her already, and this became a blessing. No wonder [the song] has amazing energy... [it] was put together by divine power. Thanks to everybody who made it happen," said Stonebwoy.





2. Keche ft Kuami Eugene – No Dulling



The music duo appeared to have taken a break from music and needed a banger to announce their presence. Keche is known for producing danceable tunes and they maintained the niche. Andrew and Josuah were exceptional and Kuami Eugene did not disappoint. He nailed the chorus. The song formed part of the playlist of virtually every disc jockey. The probability that the curtain of a radio show or gathering will not be drawn down till ‘No Dulling’ is played was high because the masses loved it.







3. Yaw Tog ft O`kenneth, City Boy, Reggie, Jay bahd - Sore



Straight from Kumasi came a monster hit ‘Sore’ at the time the Kumerica craze was in vogue. Youngster Yaw Tog assembled some of his contemporaries to unleash rap on a Hip-hop beat. Due to the Kumerica craze and the controversy surrounding it, the song was never missing in related discussions.





4. Sarkodie ft Kuami Eugene – Happy Day



Sarkodie recruited Kuami Eugene for ‘Happy Day’ a few weeks before the general elections. The infamous line ‘Nana toaso’ – a Twi phrase translated as ‘Nana continue’ was said to be a strategic endorsement of the candidature of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who was seeking a second term.



Sarkodie denied endorsing Nana Addo but the public labeled his denial as infantile and an act of cowardice. Regardless of the controversy, the song found its way to the hearts of music lovers.







5. Medikal ft. Criss Waddle & Joey B - La Hustle remix

Reigning Best Rapper of the Year Medikal released a Hip-hop tune that featured his boss Criss Waddle and Joey B. The song was titled ‘La Hustle’. Unlike the original song, the remix version rather made a significant impact and a section of the public is tipping him to win an award already.







6. Dancegod Lloyd ft Medikal – Sika



One of the best dancers Ghana boasts of, Dancegod, after featuring in Beyonce’s ‘Already’ music video released ‘Sika’. The song featured Medikal. It came with a nice video which saw Dancegod and other dancers exhibit captivating dance moves.







7. Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw TOG & Ypee – Ekorso

Budding musician Kofi Jamar is one of the musicians who earned the spotlight this year. His song ‘Ekorso’ which features Yaw Tog and Ypee, all based in Kumasi, is being enjoyed by music lovers, especially in this festive season. The song talks about how eager the musicians are to make a mark regardless of what the challenges may be.



