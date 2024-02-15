Blakk Rasta reacts to Ofori-Atta’s sacking; blasts Akufo-Addo for a last-minute reshuffle

Ken Ofori-Atta, Blakk Rasta and Akufo-Addo

Outspoken media personality cum musician, Blakk Rasta, has lambasted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for waiting until his tenure is almost up to undertake a ministerial reshuffle.

According to him, the dismissal of the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, and Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, should have been done long ago to salvage the dwindling fortunes of the Ghanaian economy.



He chided Akufo-Addo for refusing to heed calls for a reshuffle earlier, saying, "He arrogantly sat watching as the ship was sinking. Today, everybody is drowned; that is when he is pulling out life jackets for people to wear."



Speaking on the UrbanBlend show monitored by GhanaWeb, Blakk Rasta slammed Akufo-Addo for contributing to the hardship Ghanaians are grappling with by maintaining underperforming ministers for a longer period.



"You see, this is what is referred to as injury time massage. The Ghana cedi and the economy are only doing well in the textbooks. In reality, the economy has sunk and drowned beyond resurrection, like the Titanic.



"Today, prices of food are rising. President, what do you think you have done? You have sacked Ken Ofori-Atta and Agyemang-Manu. You should have sacked them 7 trillion years ago," he noted.



On February 14, 2024, Akufo-Addo reshuffled some of his ministerial appointees following reports of an imminent massive shake-up in the government.

The president, according to a statement issued by the presidency, relieved 13 central and local government ministers of their duties.



Some of the ministers who lost their jobs include the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, and the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta.



The other ministers who were sacked are the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, and the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Dr Kwaku Afriyie.



In all, the president relieved 13 ministers and 10 deputies of their duties, some of which he reassigned.



Celebrities including Nana Aba Anamoah, Rex Omar, Bridget Otoo, OB Amponsah, and Prince David Osei have all reacted to the reshuffle undertaken by President Akufo-Addo.



SB/BB