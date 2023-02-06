4
Blakk Rasta tackles Bullgod for saying he is dealing with mental health issues

Mon, 6 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician and radio personality, Blakk Rasta has confronted Bullgod for saying Ghanaians shouldn't take him seriously because he is stressed out.

The "Daaro Daaro" musician, responding to Bullgod's assertion about him in a tweet, said that if he is stressed as the artiste manager claims, then he (Bullgod), who spent time in jail for irresponsibility and making bizarre comments is more stressed.

“Even he who has been locked up severally by the police for careless, deranged utterances and, bears the middle name of a castrated DOG is not stressed. What a world!” he said.

On February 6, 2023, Bullgod revealed that mental health is not taken seriously in Ghana, which is why Blakk Rasta has been making headlines for expressing that Sarkodie’s feature with Bob Marley is a desecration to his song, ‘Stir it Up’.

According to the artiste manager, a close examination of the "Black Pot show host" reveals that Blakk Rasta is going through so much.

Blakk Rasta is stressed. We do not take mental health seriously. There is a lot of stress in this country. Blakk Rasta is stressed,” he said.



