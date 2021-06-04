Bulldog wanted to deceive a University graduate like me to sign a bad contract - Iwan opens up

Iwan Suhyini and Bulldog

Reggae Dancehall artiste, Iwan Suhyini, born Abdul Razak Issahaku, has revealed to Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM why he didn’t sign any contract with Bulldog and his management some years ago.

He said, “If Bulldog said I didn’t sign the contract then I will say that that’s one side of the story. If you’re given a contract which is good and you don’t sign that’s another side of the story.



“So, if he said that I didn’t sign the contract it means the contract wasn’t good and wasn’t good enough to be signed. So sometimes hearing one side of the story makes the whole thing looks like it was me who was at fault,” he remarked.



Reacting to Bulldog’s revelation that Iwan didn’t sign any contract with BullHause and that renegotiation was pointless, Iwan Suhyini said signing that contract would’ve made him a ‘milking cow’ and enslaved his craft to the record label.

“But if you’re given a contract which doesn’t even have years to determine and I’m not an artiste who is an illiterate you know that. I’m a university graduate and on top of that I have schooled on the streets,” he fumed.



He added on Kastle Drive show “So I didn’t sign and then everything that was in the contract was selling my exclusive rights and was taken all the money to him.



“So I didn’t sign but even though I didn’t sign that was what he was using and we based on what he has written in the contract,” he told the host.