Celebrities shower goodwill messages on Charlotte Osei as she marks 52nd birthday

Madam Charlotte Kesson-Smith Osei, the former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC), turns 52 today, Monday, February 1, 2021.

Friends and family of Mrs Osei have flooded their social media pages with birthday messages for the affable woman who has paid her dues to the country.



She is the first female to have served as chairperson of the EC.



Mrs Osei, among the tall list of projects she has embarked on, currently hosts a webinar called “Thirsty Woman with Charlotte Osei” that seeks to empower women across the globe.



As we celebrate her today, here is a list of messages that have come in her the celebrant:





















