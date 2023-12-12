Clara Pinkra-Sam urges youth to explore more opportunities on GhanaWeb Reporter

CEO of Clatural Wear Limited, Clara Pinkra-Sam

Award-winning fashion designer, Clara Pinkra-Sam has urged Ghanaian youth to take advantage of the numerous opportunities Ghana’s leading digital platform, GhanaWeb offers on its GhanaWeb Reporter platform.

According to her, the GhanaWeb Reporter has amazing opportunities it offers to the youth, especially those who are training to become journalists and bloggers, thus, they should make use of such an opportunity.



She said this at the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards “Women Edition” which was held on December 8, 2023.



This year’s edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards was aimed at recognising Ghanaian women who have brought positive changes to the country through the work they do. Among these women was Clara Pinkra-Sam who picked up the Award for GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Innovation.



Touching on some of the benefits the youth can derive from GhanaWeb Reporter, she said: “I was surprised to learn so much about the products that they have. I think everybody should troop to GhanaWeb. They are offering a lot of job opportunities for bloggers and upcoming journalists. Let me use this opportunity as a female-focused entrepreneur who identifies opportunities for people; please the youth out there, there are a lot of opportunities for you on GhanaWeb. If you are social media oriented and a journalist blogger, go to GhanaWeb reporter and they do have amazing opportunities for you. Please get in there and let’s make the world a better place.”



Touching on her award, she said it will motivate her to continue to make more impact in the society.

The GhanaWeb Reporter creates an avenue for upcoming journalists and bloggers to share their writing skills as well as generate income from the content they create.



Watch as the fashion designer advises the youth about the GhanaWeb Reporter below:







