Deceitful Obinim and other fake pastors are lucky I'm weak – Maame Dokono brags

Veteran actress Maame Dokono and Bishop Daniel Obinim

Ace actress and Television Personality, Grace Omaboe known in the showbiz as Maame Dokono has sent a strong warning to Bishop Daniel Obinim of International God’s Way Chapel and other so-called men of God telling them they are fortunate she does not have enough strength to fight them.

According to her, if she had what it takes to fight them (fake pastors), she would have taken people like Obinim on because she believes they are deceiving Ghanaians.



“If I have what …looking at what Obinim and others are doing, I would have taken him on”, she confidently said in an interview on TV XYZ on the show “The Legend”.



She claims, these fake pastors need to be exposed.



Maame Dokono on the shows recounted one of her encounter with a lady who claimed a pastor placed a snake in her private part but they later found out it was a rug that the pastor kept there.

Maame Dokono in her interview refused to mention names of other fake pastors for the fear of being beating up.



The veteran actress revealed in her interview that, her passion to host TV and radio programmes was to help people liberate themselves from fake pastors like Obinim who are currently deceiving people most especially the vulnerable in the society.



Grace Omaboe is one of the celebrities who used their fame and media platforms to fight for the right of people.



Her programme “Odo Ne Asomdwe” aired on Metro TV was one of Ghanaians’ favourite.

