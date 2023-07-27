Do foot soldiers know how wealthy their bosses are? – Nana Aba Anamoah asks

Nana Aba Anamoah is a Media personality

Popular media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, is still sharing her thoughts in the ongoing discussion on Cecilia Dapaah’s missing money saga.

In the midst of investigations, after some $1million, euros and Ghana cedis were allegedly stolen from her home, many think the quoted amount that she allegedly kept at home, is too much to be personal money she earned genuinely.



Due to this, there have been calls for necessary actions to be taken against the ex-sanitation minister whose home has since been searched by operatives from the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).



It is in this light that Nana Aba Anamoah has stormed Twitter, drawing the attention of netizens to some of the implications of politicians owning such huge monies.



“Do foot soldiers know how wealthy their bosses are?” she quizzed.



This has stirred reactions from tweeps who have shared reasons why foot soldiers still cling to politicians and are content with the ‘chicken change’ they receive from them.

“Most of them are just fine with the little they give them,” a netizen said.



“I believe they do but their interest is what they can benefit now but not the future. Eventually, they end up with tokens,” another implied.



“They ain’t interested in that. Their prime concern is the few cedis for daily bread and the satisfaction that they have recognition in the party (even at the local level),” a tweep responded.



“Foot soldiers are more concerned about their party colors winning over another party colors,” An individual wrote.



Meanwhile, Ghanaians are keenly waiting for an official statement from the Office of the Special Prosecutor concerning the developments.

As part of the ongoing investigation, sources say that more of Mrs. Dapaah’s relatives will be questioned.



Madam Cecilia Dapaah has been served with the declaration of income and property forms, indicating the seriousness of the allegations against her.



Read the post below



Do foot soldiers know how wealthy their bosses are? — nana aba (@thenanaaba) July 26, 2023



It's not funny. It's sad???? pic.twitter.com/NyxVFZJ3ag — safety officer ⛑️ (@Barna29910172) July 27, 2023

Most of them are just fine with the little they give them — Twedi3 Ginger ???????? (@asare_general23) July 26, 2023

They aspire to be them. That’s why they keep following them even through the scandals. — Mr.Cole ⚔️???????????? (@jay_colzy) July 27, 2023

That’s why they are called “FOOT” soldiers…theirs is the ground…so they have to be strong and fight for the top dons.. — OXYGEN???????? (@p_agyarko) July 26, 2023

I believe they do but their interest is what they can benefit now but not the future. Eventually they end up with tokens... — Henry Amaglo (@PMaglo) July 26, 2023

They do, that is why they follow them with the hope of receiving bread crumbs from them — Obed Nyametease (@NyameteaseObed) July 27, 2023

FOOT SOLDIERS ARE MORE CONCERNED ABOUT THEIR PARTY COLORS WINNING OVER ANOTHER PARTY COLORS..... — KOFI BLACK (@ajobiah) July 27, 2023

They ain't interested in that. Their prime concern is the few cedis for daily bread and the satisfaction that they have recognition in the party (even at the local level) — Ohene Karikari (@KarikariOheneA1) July 26, 2023

EB/SARA