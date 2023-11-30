Don’t let anyone pressure you, your time will come - Akwaboah advises

Ghanaian musician, Akwaboah Jnr

Ghanaian musician, Akwaboah, has disclosed what inspired him to come up with his new song titled ‘Pressure’ in the midst of intense social media influence in the current generation.

He indicated that the rife nature of social media influence contributed to his decision to come up with his song titled ‘Pressure’ to advise people against falling for the influence of the internet.



The musician admonished individuals to be content with the state of their being regardless of what they see on social media because it could be far from reality.



Speaking in an interview with Nana Ama McBrown on Onua TV and monitored by GhanaWeb, Akwaboah reiterated that what transpires on social media is not always the reality as some people think.



He urged members of the public to focus on their lives and God will pave the way for their success at the right time.



“We always go to social media and watch what is happening so it appears reality has become a dream. The one watching from the outside thinks that the person on social media is better than him/her, but if you delve deeper you realize that with your income you are better off than the person.

"So you might want to get richer early or follow friends to do something to gain income to match their lifestyles don’t let anyone give you pressure. Let them take the lead when the time is due, God will give you yours too,” Akwaboah said when he was quizzed on what inspired his new song titled ‘Pressure.’



Akwaboah happens to be one of the most influential musicians in the country considering his exploits.







SB/BB