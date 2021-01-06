Election 2020: Akrobeto scores Electoral Commission 75%

Comic actor and television show host, Akwasi Boadi, popularly known as ‘Akrobeto’ has applauded the Electoral Commission and Ghanaians as a whole for a job well done in the just-ended 2020 general elections.

According to Akrobeto who reported from some constituencies during the December 7 elections, the voting process was smooth and encouraging.



He said although there is more room for improvement, he believes that Ghana is on the right path towards maintaining a good system of democratic governance.



“We are still building our democracy so everything cannot be entirely successful. In my view and considering how the voting process turned out, it went on well. I was assigned to some constituencies during the elections and the whole process was smooth. I can say that we deserve a 75% mark for doing a good job. Although we are not there yet, things will get better,” he stated while hosting a segment with Jackie Appiah and Funny Face during ‘UTV Day with the Stars’.



Many celebrities were invited to either host or perform on the various segments of the show which took place on January 1, 2020.

The event is usually held on the first day of every new year with an array of programs lined up to entertain viewers and listeners.



Watch the video below



