GhanaWeb poll: Over 60% of respondents rubbish Sonnie Badu’s ‘pork is demonic’ comments

Many respondents to a survey conducted by GhanaWeb say they do not subscribe to the assertion that pork exposes humans to demonic attacks.

RockHill Chapel founder, Sonnie Badu, had in a sermon established that it was problematic for anyone to eat pork.



“When the devil wants to get through to you, they must first test your spiritual appetite. The number one way through which witches invade bodies is food. Also, the bible declares that some animals are unclean. What do you think an unclean animal is? In order words, when that unclean animal is found in you spiritually, it gives the witch quick access to jump in.



“Anything that has pork, pork is unclean! Even when you go to the Chinese restaurant and they ask for your order and you say pork, they keep asking you just to be sure, because they are aware of the kind of animal you are requesting to have.”



Sonnie Badu’s claims sparked a heated debate among netizens, with the majority disputing the notion.



Others, including Great Ampong and Blakk Rasta who have somewhat sided with the assertion, shared some negative effects of eating pork.



However, in the wake of the discussion, GhanaWeb conducted a poll and the results indicate that a majority of respondents see nothing wrong with eating pork.

Of all the 6,428 respondents who voted, 65.12% disagree with Sonnie Badu’s claims.



26.52% agree that pork sets one up for demonic attacks while 537 voters were indifferent.



Check out the post below:











EB/BB