Transcripts from a United States court have established the possibility of Hajia4Reall facing deportation following her guilty plea.

According to a court in New York State, Hajia4Reall could face deportation for not being a US citizen or having a resident permit.



“The defendant recognizes that if the defendant isn’t a citizen of the United States, the defendant’s guilty plea and conviction make it very likely for the defendant’s removal from the United States. It is presumptively mandatory and that, at a minimum, the defendant is at the risk of being removed or suffering other adverse immigration consequences,” parts of a court agreement Hajia4Reall consented to read.



Also, in the case that Hajia4Reall is a citizen based on neutralization, she is still subject to de-neutralization.



“If the defendant is a neutralized citizen of the United States, the defendant recognizes that pleading guilty may have consequences with respect to the defendant’s immigration status. Under federal law, a citizen is subject to de-neutralization and removal if the defendant’s neutralization was procured by concealment of a material fact or by willful misrepresentation or otherwise illegally procured,” the statement contained.



Meanwhile, Hajia4Reall is scheduled to meet with a probation officer to discuss reasons she should be given a lenient sentence.

Hajia4Reall’s formal sentencing process may extend over several months.



As per earlier court documents, she is scheduled to appear for a control date on May 31st, a pivotal step in determining the date for her sentencing.













Hajia4Reall pleads guilty



Mona Faiz Montrage, also known as Hajia4Reall, entered a guilty plea on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, in a U.S. Magistrate court regarding her fraud case.



She only pleaded guilty to count 5 (Conspiracy to receive stolen money), which exposes her to a maximum of five years imprisonment.



Per the US Constitution, count 5 (considered a third-degree felony) is a crime punishable by a term of imprisonment of one year or more.



Hajia4Reall’s six other charges are the ‘Attempt and conspiracy to commit wire fraud’, ‘Fraud by wire, radio or television’, ‘Money laundering, fraud, and other conspiracies’, ‘Money laundering, fraud, and others’, ‘Sale or receipt of stolen goods, securities money’ and ‘Felony’.

Background



Mona Faiz Montrage widely known as Hajia4Reall/Mona4Reall, was extradited to the United States from the United Kingdom over alleged involvement in a $ 2 million romance scam targeting older, single Americans.



According to US federal prosecutors, the 30-year-old musician cum businesswoman first appeared in Manhattan federal court on Monday, May 15 for her alleged involvement in a series of romance schemes.



EB/OGB