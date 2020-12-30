Here are the most shocking showbiz controversies of 2020

Sarkodie, Afia Schwarzenegger and Mzbel have been involved in several controversies this year

2020 was full of juicy stories about showbiz controversies that were incredibly hard to ignore.

The biggest entertainment scandals this year was a mix bag of divorces, fights of all kinds, and major stunts.



But as we say goodbye to 2020, we take a look at the most buzz-worthy, headline-making stories in the showbiz industry this year.



Here are some of the best controversies that will have you sipping on some nostalgic tea:



Nana Ama Mcbrown deep kissing her baby



The Ghanaian actress and television presenter did not only make the news in Ghana for passionately kissing her baby at her 1st birthday party.



After she was heavily criticized for going too far when kissing Baby Maxin, the video found its way on an American television station.



Nana Ama and Maxin’s viral video was televised on Fox 5 in the United States of America with a question posed to pundits on how parents show too much affection for their kids.





FOX 5 NEWS discussing Nana Ama Mcbrown licking her daughter #ameyawtv pic.twitter.com/N2AUyKwT86 — Ameyaw Debrah (@ameyaw112) March 3, 2020

Response from the pundits indicated that the Ghanaian actress went too far.To them, it was wrong for Nana Ama McBrown to kiss a little child like that.After fainting during her traditional wedding ceremony which took place on March 7, 2020, the actress revealed that the incident was a mere prank.According to her, she pranks her husband, Medikal, a lot, hence her decision to pull one on him on the day they decided to tie the knot.The actress fainted at her traditional wedding ceremony after she and Medikal had danced for nearly an hour.





Fella Makafui alerted the MC to announce they would be leaving the stage because she felt tired.



A few minutes after that, she fainted in the arms of her groom.







Joyce Blessing and her husband’s separation with Julie-Jay Kanze at the centre



Joyce Blessing did not only part ways with her husband and keep their three kids away from his reach.



She also accused her publicist Julie Jay and her husband of changing passwords of her social media accounts without giving her access.



Julie Jay who is alleged to be the ‘side chick’ of Joy Blessing’s husband was accused of controlling the Gospel musician’s social media account and posting things there without her consent.



According to the gospel musician, a certain email account that kept reporting her songs to be flagged belonged to Julie Jay, and knowing her to be the computer wizard she is, she firmly believed she is the one behind the account.



The relationship among these three had been extremely bitter with clashes on several media platforms.



Recently, Joyce blessing rained curses on her former publicist in a leaked audio which made rounds on social media.







The ‘papano’ saga featuring Tracey Boakye and Mzbel



Barely three months to the 2020 general elections, the name of a former president was rumoured as the man at the centre of a beef between Mzbel and Tracey Boakye.

The two women who fought over the man on various social media platforms did everything except to reveal the identity of the man which resulted in the term ‘papa no’, which literally means ‘The man’.







Mzbel and Afia Schwarzenegger



The two once great friends were literally at each other’s throat this year.



In series of instances, they were captured during interviews and live Instagram sessions, throwing shots at each other.



Although not clear what exactly led to their break-up, Afia stated in an interview with OkayFM that Mzbel had sexual affairs with her boyfriend.



Mzbel on the other hand said being friends with Afia Schwarzenegger is her biggest regret.







Joe Mettle and Patience Nyarko’s ‘fight’



The Obi Nyanime singer earlier this year expressed her dissatisfaction at how Ghanaians seem to be giving all of their attention to Joe Mettle and ignoring others in the Gospel fraternity.



Patience Nyarko's comments sparked a lot of discussions and elicited mixed reactions among Gospel music lovers on social media.



While some believed her comments were distasteful, others alluded she was still pained about losing out to Joe Mettle in 2018 in the Gospel Song of the Year category at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) but she has also received praise for speaking her truth.



Joe Mettle on the other hand failed to comment on the issue.





Stonebwoy’s fight with Sarkodie and Angeltown



There were reports that afro-dancehall star Stonebwoy assaulted Sarkodie’s manager Angel Town during a rehearsal session for “Black Love” virtual concert.



According to sources, the “Nominate” singer was invited right after other billed artistes finished their rehearsal but didn’t like the manner in which he was addressed by a crew member who was sent by Angel Town to invite him for his session.



However, when Angel Town tried to intervene, Stonebwoy released a ‘Mike Tyson punch’ on his face, leaving one of his eyes swollen in the process.



Sarkodie on the other hand did not take the issue lightly.



He reported the incident to the police and this particular decision has jeopardized the once-great friendship he had with Stonebwoy.





There was a raging controversy on social media about a huge amount of money being paid to Shatta Wale as the brand ambassador for Exim Bank Ghana that is largely into export financing.Ras Mubarak, a member of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) alleged that Ghana Exim Bank has paid GH¢2 million to the dancehall artiste to promote Made in Ghana products. Kumawood actor, Kofi Adu, known popularly as Agya Koo, also received an undisclosed sum of money for the same.At the PAC hearing on Wednesday, September 9, the Kumbungu lawmaker indicated that it was strange for Ghana Exim Bank to pay such an amount of money to an artiste.Funny Face has been releasing videos and voice notes of his baby mama on social media alleging that she is evil and doing all she can to take their children away from him.

His mannerisms and constant rants on social media sparked rumors and suspicions that the actor is suffering from depression.



This was after the comedian’s ex-lover, Vanessa disclosed many things that transpired in their relationship and on the blind side of the public.



Among several allegations, Vanessa alleged that Funny Face has been physically assaulting her, adding that he once threatened her with a gun.



She also claimed that Funny Face tried to seek sympathy from the public by projecting her as the one causing him trouble in their marriage.







AccraFM Presenter sacks KiDi from studio



Accra FM radio host and media personality, Nana Romeo refused to host Ghanaian musician, KiDi, and subsequently sacked him from a scheduled interview for appearing 25 minutes late.



Nana Romeo’s actions raised a huge debate on social media with some social media users supporting his actions while others insisted it was harsh, disrespectful and assumed the radio host had a vendetta against the musician.







Wendy Shay storms out of AccraFM studio over controversial question



The ‘Tuff Skin Girl’ singer appeared on the Accra-based radio station as part of her two years anniversary in the music industry and also to promote her new single with Bosom Pyung.



But she humbly walked away when the Accra FM presenter (Nana Romeo) threatened to drop-proof to establish the fact that Wendy Shay is having a secret affair with her record label boss but keeps denying it in her interviews.





What u ppl know is asking unprofessional questions like are u sleeping with Bullet ? R u dating Shatta? R u dating Kuami Eugene?

Is that the only thing u can ask a female artiste??!

I’m sick n tired of it !

GHANA WAKE UP !! — Queen Shay (@wendyshaygh) June 9, 2020