How Obinim disobeyed God to ‘fight’ a public figure in 2020

Bishop Daniel Obinim narrates how he disobeyed God

The head pastor of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has recounted how he refused to heed the voice of God to engage in battle with a certain individual in the country.

In his narration, in the early part of 2020, a certain individual was provoking him to fight and he ended up falling for the trap that was intended to tarnish his image.



He noted that since the provocation, God warned him against responding to the person on several occasions, but he did not pay heed to the voice which has affected him adversely in life.



Speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Bishop Daniel Obinim admonished the general public to be attentive to the voice of God in critical situations no matter the cost involved.



"From 2017-2019 I took a lot of things for granted. In early 2020, when this man came to tempt me to fight, I thought I could defeat him because I’m spiritually stronger than him but not knowing it was a physical one.



“So he was attacking me persistently. I was not listening to the advice from people. In all this, God was speaking to me that I should not fight with him, even when I was about to do videos about it God asked me to stop it but I didn’t heed the voice. Those of us who have gone through certain experiences should listen to us when we speak,” he narrated.

Although he did not mention the person's name, some netizens have claimed that it could be his controversies with some public figures in 2020.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



SB/OGB



Watch the video below



