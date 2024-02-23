How can you tell me this story? - Afia Schwarzenegger goes after Asiedu Nketiah

Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger

Popular Ghanaian socialite Afia Schwarzenegger has reacted to a video in which the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, was explaining the 24-hour economy policy.

In the video, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah explained how the 24-hour economy policy would benefit various companies and organizations and lessen their plight, especially with the night shift system.



Asiedu Nketiah stated that if the 24-hour economy policy is implemented, companies and organizations that operate during the night would have their electricity bills subsidized.



"With the 24-hour economy, the government intends to subsidize the electricity bills for those who will work at night. The engineers and other organizations who would want to pay less for electricity should sign up for this policy to overcome the hardship and lessen their plight," he said.



In response to the video, Afia Schwarzenegger raised questions about Asiedu Nketiah's claims, seemingly exposing inconsistencies in his assertions.



"How can you tell me this story?" Afia Schwarzenegger wrote on her Instagram page as she shared Asiedu Nketiah's video.



As the general elections approach, the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, has said that he would implement a 24-hour economy to bolster business operations and revitalize the Ghanaian economy from its current state.

TWI NEWS



What is the 24-hour Economy?



The 24-hour economy is simply an economic strategy that involves putting measures in place to ensure that businesses across various economic sectors operate both at night and in the day.



In other words, there would be a night economy and a day economy.



The strategy is aimed at ensuring that the economy is as vibrant during the day as it is at night to create more employment opportunities.



So essentially, businesses are to put measures in place to ensure that they are in operation every hour of the day. These measures include employing more staff and running a shift system.

Ever since John Mahama mentioned it, he has encountered strong criticism from certain segments of the public, particularly members of the ruling New Patriotic Party, who have contested its feasibility.



Watch the video below





SB/BB