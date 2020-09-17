Entertainment

I am satisfied with the NPP govt's performance in the creative arts sector – Gifty Adorye

Ghanaian gospel musician, Gifty Adorye

Ghanaian gospel musician, Gifty Adorye has disclosed her observation about the NPP government.

Gifty, who is married to Hopeson Adorye a staunch member of the ruling party, rated their performance in the Creative Arts Sector in a recent interview.



The ‘Jesus Over Do’ singer told Hitz FM’s Noella Kharyne Yalley in an interview that she is satisfied with the performance of the NPP government in the Creative Arts Sector but there is more for improvement.



“For me, I will say yes, I’m satisfied but there’s more room for improvement. Three years have passed and what I would advise the government to do is to focus on the creative arts. We’re losing a lot.

“We’re losing our integrity, the love, the passion because, you put in so much money, but you don’t get it back. Now people don’t buy CD’s, streaming seems to be the ‘ish’ now, so we need a structure or system that will work for us, our royalties, and certain things that can push us,” she said.



Gifty added: “Now my husband is an NPP parliamentary candidate for Kpong Katamanso, and I’m hoping and praying that the people will give the mandate to my husband.



“I don’t want to promise, but if my husband wins I’m going to use him to bring a little change. And I’ll be a bit bias towards my gospel people. We’re suffering, it’s very hard to go to the studio, bring out an album and promote it.”

