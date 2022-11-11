I introduced Fennec to the artiste management business - Bullgod

Artiste manager, Bulldog

Artiste manager, Bullgod, has disclosed that the late Fennec Okyere was his friend and somebody with whom he did a ton of business.

According to Shatta Wale’s former manager, it was he who introduced Fennec to artiste management.



“Fennec is my friend. I knew Fennec way before he started managing Kwaw Kesse. I am the person who introduced Fennec to the artiste manager business.



“As I speak to you now, Fennec is on my right-side listening. He is saying to himself, 'Charley I get a like I go talk some',” Bullgod said.



“If you get my wife on the phone she will tell you. Fennec comes to my home and eats. That’s how we are. The last time I spoke to Fennec was like five days before he got murdered,” he added.



Aside from that, Bullgod also stated that they were supposed to have a joint union for artiste managers while citing Socrates Safo as a reference to support his statement.



“We were supposed to have a joint, something like a union for managers. You can call Socrates and put him on speaker,” he shared.

The Bullhaus Boss, although being accused by Shatta Wale in recent developments of killing Kwaw Kese’s manager, said he is also in search of whoever killed Fennec because he hates the fact that his name keeps popping up in his death.



“I am looking for those who killed Fennec so I can be at peace. Because if you google who killed Fennec, my name pops up and I don’t like that. That is my friend,” Bullgod expressed.



Watch this episode of E-Forum below.











ADA/BB