I think it's completely wrong to beat LGBTQ people – Okyeame Kwame

Ghanaian singer, Okyeame Kwame

Ghanaian highlife singer and rapper, Kwame Nsiah- Apau, known by his stage name as Okyeame Kwame has shared his opinion on the recent violence people who belong to the LGBTQ community are facing in the country which he sees to be completely wrong.

In a post shared by UTV on their Twitter page, the singer stated that it is completely wrong to beat anyone who belongs to the LGBTQ group even though they are freely living their lives.



One act he termed an act of violence is when one takes a video of two men or two women who are in intimacy without their consent and shares it on all media platforms for them to be shamed by people is very wrong and disrespectful.



The rap doctor added that these people [LGBTQ] should be allowed to live their lives and leave the rest to the government to decide whether they will be accepted into the country’s culture or not.



“I think it’s completely wrong to beat LGBTQ people because you find two men kissing somewhere and you take cameras and video them, and put them on social media for shaming. But the issue of whether it should be accepted into our culture or not, I think the nation must decide



“It is wrongly completely wrong to beat a dog, cow, child, a thief, LGBTQ…It is violence. Based on my concept of love, I see that they [LGBTQ] are suffering a lot and we should cut them a slack when it comes to those silly things we do to them”, he wrote.

The following are how some netizens reacted to Okyeame Kwame’s post:



“The nation should decide what? Is he not part of the nation for him to also lament his opinion? Per what He said its indirectly means that He supports them but He is finding it difficult to come out and say it loud”, a reaction from a netizen.



Another netizen also commented by stating, “What is wrong with what he’s saying? It’s the same thing say about mob injustice. If indeed it’s illegal and you can catch someone, you just bring them to the police station. There is no point in subjecting anyone to be violence. Let’s be real”.



Check out the post and some social media reactions below:





The nation should decide what? Is He not part of the nation for him to also lament his opinion?



Per what He said it’s indirectly means that He support them but He is finding it difficult to come out and say it loud. — YOUR LIGHT GUY (@general_dolla) June 16, 2023

ED/OG