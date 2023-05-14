'I will never apologize to Pizzaman CEO' - Abeiku Santana and Bullgod clash on television

Talent manager, Bullgod is the latest to rebuke radio presenter, Abeiku Santana for his unwarranted attack Christian Boakye Yiadom, the CEO of Pizzaman and Chickenman.

As earlier reported, two employees of the food company have been jailed 5 years each for stealing boxes of chicken.



On the account of Abeiku Sanata, the CEO of Pizzaman should be blamed for throwing the young men behind bars.



He made this known on his radio programme on Okay FM where he publicly called out Christian Boakye Yiadom. He added that the two accused should have been handed custodial sentences.



Bullgod on UTV's entertainment show United Showbiz hosted by MzGee, advised Abeiku Santana, to issue an apology to Christian Yiadom over his attacks on his personality.



"I was highly disappointed. For somebody who is a pillar in society and championing a worthy course...to sit on national radio with your calibre and say these things, I think he needs to apologize to Pizzaman and the whole company.



"Some of us will call Fadda Dickson and speak to him, I don't know if he's seen the clip because you can't come and sit on the channel and champion your personal agenda. You are a law student and should know better, you can be charged for contempt," Bullgod told Abeiku Santana.

The famous radio presenter who was displeased with Bullgod insisted that he was never going to take back his words or apologize for expressing his view on the matter.



These were the words of Abeiku: "I want to tell you that I will not apologize. Not today, tomorrow or in my next life. What should I apologize for?...he allowed them to jail a man for 5 years for stealing his boxes of chicken...the total cost of the items they stole can not be compared to the amount of money the state will spend on keeping them in prison," he noted.



OPD/KPE