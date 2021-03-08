IWD: We are not challenging men for their positions - Dzifa Gray

Ghanaian media personality, Dzifa Gray

Ghanaian media personality, Dzifa has shared that women are not seeking advancement to lord it over men but rather exist to help them.

According to her, some men perceive successful women as a ‘threat’ to them because they (men) deal with issues of self-esteem. “We’re not challenging you for your position. Men should know that we are here to help”, she stated.



She motioned that men should rather appreciate their partners, support them more and acknowledge their efforts.



Speaking on the special edition of International Women’s Day on the Happy Morning Show hosted by Fati Shaibu Ali, Dzifa said, “Men shouldn’t feel intimidated by their wives, girlfriends and women in their lives. Appreciate her efforts and congratulate them on their successes rather than being jealous. If you do that, you as the man of the house will always have the support you need and the two of you will build each other”.



Dzifa acknowledged that it is sometimes difficult for women to get support and that breaks them at a point. But she believes men should rather encourage women in such instances as it is highly appreciative.

“You can imagine encouraging a women by correcting her mistakes lovingly, telling her positive things and letting her know she can achieve everything she sets her mind to. That will build her up the more”, she added.



On the 8th of March every year the world celebrates the tremendous efforts by women and girls in shaping a more equal future.



GMABC joins the globe to mark the 2021 IWD with theme, ‘Women In Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world