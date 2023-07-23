If politicians don't have a million dollars, the country is very poor - George Quaye

Media personality cum actor, George Quaye

While it is legitimate to ask how Cecilia Dapaah made a million dollars, it comes as no surprise to George Quaye that a politician would have such an amount of money as he argues that “if some of our politicians do not have a million dollars, then the country is poor”.

According to the event organiser cum actor, politicians have other businesses they do hence owning such an amount may not be “a big deal”.



Making his submission on the July 22 edition of the United Showbiz on UTV, the actor however said it was not good for a public officer to have such an amount of money in her house as it creates the impression she does not have confidence in the banking system.



“I have already said that it is not a good look for a public officer to be having that kind of money in your house. First, it means you don’t have confidence in our banking system. Secondly, everybody asking where she got the money from is a legitimate question, everybody has the right because you work for us,” he said.



On claims the amount may have been acquired through dubious means, Mr. Quaye stressed that Ghanaian politicians have side businesses to fetch them such an amount.



He believes that Ghanaians rely so much on politicians and that’s the reason some of them have other side businesses that supports them.



He said “I am looking at it from a frank and honest view of it. Ghanaians don’t like the truth. There’s no politician in this country without a side business. Because I know the kind of pressure that even we as a people put on them. Even when Hon McDan announced that he gave me 2 million, do you know the number of people that came to me? So, imagine the politician; Sadiq, ever since you won at your constituency, haven’t you been receiving calls for support?”

Meanwhile, Cecilia Dapaah resigned from her post as Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources on July 22, 2023, amidst calls for her resignation stating that she did not want the government to be burdened with her personal issues.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has also accepted her resignation letter.





VKB/BBTwo house helps, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei, are currently facing charges before an Accra Circuit Court for their alleged involvement in the theft of significant sums of money and personal belongings belonging to Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour.

According to a report by The Chronicle, the thefts, which amount to millions of Ghana Cedis, reportedly took place at the couple's residence in Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra, between July and October 2022.



The accused, Patience and Sarah, are facing one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing, involving amounts of US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana Cedis.



During the same period, the pair allegedly stole personal effects from Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, including assorted clothes valued at GH¢95,000, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry valued at US$95,000.



Further accusations involve Patience acting alone to steal six pieces of Kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men's suits valued at US$3,000, which belonged to the minister's husband.



The court also charged three additional individuals in connection with the thefts.



Benjamin, a 29-year-old plumber, has been accused of dishonestly receiving GH¢180,000, while Kweku Botwe, a 65-year-old trader, faces charges for dishonestly receiving GH¢50,000. Additionally, Malik Dauda, a 23-year-old unemployed individual, is alleged to have dishonestly received GH¢1 million.

All five accused individuals appeared before an Accra Circuit Court presided over by Judge Susana Ekuful on Thursday, July 20, 2023. However, their pleas have not yet been taken.



Of the accused, Sarah has been granted bail in the sum of GH¢1 million, with two sureties required to deposit their Ghana cards with the court's registrar.



It was clarified that the bail conditions are subject to review by the substantive judge as Judge Susana Ekuful was serving as a relief judge at the time.



In her briefing, Judge Susana Ekuful revealed that Patience, along with her alleged boyfriends and father, has been remanded into lawful custody. However, Sarah was granted bail due to being a breastfeeding mother.



According to the prosecution, Patience, also known as Maabena, previously worked as a house help for the complainants, Daniel Osei Kuffour and his wife, Cecilia Abena Dapaah. Sarah, too, was a former house help for the couple.



The alleged thefts came to light in June of the current year when the complainants reported the incidents to the police after discovering missing cash and personal belongings.

Patience was caught in the act, having opened and entered the couple's room using a duplicate key. She was apprehended by Mr. Kuffour upon his return home, having noticed the room was unlocked and hearing unusual noises from inside.



Further investigations revealed the stolen items and the money in possession of Patience and her associates.



The accused allegedly used the stolen funds to finance various properties and purchases, including renting a 3-bedroom apartment and a store in Tamale, buying vehicles, and funding other personal expenses.



The court has adjourned the case to August 2, 2023, while investigations continue.



