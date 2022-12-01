3
Menu
Entertainment

John Mahama reveals romantic gesture from Lordina on his 64th birthday

Lordina Mahama Wvfjhb.png Lordina Mahama and husband, John Dramani Mahama

Thu, 1 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the occasion of John Dramani Mahama's 64th birthday, his beloved wife, Lordina Mahama, went all out to make the day special with freshly cut roses.

According to Ghana's former president, Lordina gave him flowers, a total of 64 red roses.

Mr Mahama, in his appreciation post on Facebook, posed with his huge box of roses with a message that read: "64 roses from Lordina."

The former First Lady added a special message on a card that came along with her gift.

On November 29, Lordina took to Facebook to once again confess her love to her husband of 30 years.

She wrote: "On your 64th birthday, all I ask for is God’s continuous blessings upon your life, John Dramani Mahama. You have been a dependable husband and inspiring father. Our Good Lord has blessed you with robust health, a great sense of judgment and a pure heart. There is nothing more I could have asked for in a life partner. I love you now, more than ever before. Happy Birthday, John. Forever and a day, Lordina. #JohnMahama #mahamaat64 #JDMis64."

Check out the post below:



OPD/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin
Related Articles: