Kofi Kinaata reacts to ‘fetish priests allegations’

Singer Kofi Kinaata

‘Confession’ hitmaker, Martin King Arthur popularly known as Kofi Kinaata has revealed why for some years now he’s been releasing hit songs in the month of December.

Speaking on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM’s Drive Time show with Amansan Krakye monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Kofi Kinaata who released ‘Something Nice’ last year December was asked whether he’s been given some guidelines by a spiritualist as to when to release songs.



He remarked “No not at all, I haven’t been given any clues or instructions by a fetish priests or mallam as to when I should release songs. We had to wait a while to study the market before releasing the song because of the virus, elections and other stuff.”



Kofi Kinaata who has won the VGMA Songwriter of the Year award on several occasions said that apart from releasing songs in December to please his fan base at his hometown, it’s now more or less like a tradition for him to do so every year.

He added “But in my hometown, we really enjoy Christmas celebrations and at least every December they need at least a song to use for the celebration. More so, it has been something I have been doing for a while now so I feel I’m used to releasing songs in December."



“It has now become a tradition and every December despite the releases by other artistes, everybody will be waiting for Kofi Kinaata to drop a song. Certainly, now it’s clear that every December I will release a song before the year comes to an end,” he remarked.