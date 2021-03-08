Let's be real and support each other - Vanessa Gyan tells women

Ghanaian media personality, Vanessa Gyan

Founder of the Modern Day Mom initiative and Ghanaian media personality, Vanessa Gyan has urged women to actually throw their weight behind each other rather than just show their support with “hashtags”.

On her accord, one will always see women supporting and supposedly helping each other on social media but in reality, “they are dragging each other”.



She shared her thoughts on the special edition of Y 107.9FM’s Myd Morning Show on International Women’s Day, hosted by Rev Erskine.



She indicated that healthy competition amongst women is encouraged but, “There is always the intentional bringing down of women and we don’t need that kind of unhealthy competition”.

Canadian born Ghanaian actress and advocate, Hailey Sumney adding up disclosed that some women knowingly fight other women just to get a man’s attention, “and that is bad”.



She however believes there is hope for women supporting each other in this new age because “there are a lot of women and people who are now seeking change”.



To her, International Women’s Day is all about celebrating women worldwide and seeking equality in all aspects of life.