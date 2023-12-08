Listen to Sarkodie's latest single, Otan; as he heaps heat on haters

Sarkodie has released the lyrics video for his latest single, Otan; Twi word for hatred.

The ace rapper announced the release of the track on social media platforms earlier on December 7 and in the evening of same day uploaded it on YouTube.



The track talks about his haters and how despite minding his business and thinking he had friends who would stand up for him, all along he never knew they were haters.



Sarkodie in his usual rhythmic fashion speaks about being at 1000 yet his detractors want to take him to zero.



He stresses that he is a product of God’s grace and will continue to rise when others think he is almost at the edge.

“Let your angels cover me every day, cover me every night. Na otan hunu no adoso. I am at the top and I keep on winning, higher we go, highest we go dey,” the lyric of the main chorus goes, effectively summarizing the piece.



Listen to the track below:



