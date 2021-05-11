Mother’s Day is exclusively for your biological mother and never for your wife or pastor’s wife – Counsellor Lutterodt

Counsellor George Lutterodt

Source: Justice Walker Junior, Contributor

Intriguing Counsellor George Lutterodt has said the concept of Mother’s Day is solely and exclusively to celebrate one’s biological mother and it is wrong to celebrate church mothers, pastors wives, or even your own wife.

Speaking on the ‘Best Entertainment Show’ hosted by Halifax Ansah-Addo Monday morning on Okay FM, Lutterodt asked husbands to desist from celebrating their wives on Mother’s Day.



He also called on church members to stop celebrating their pastor’s wives on Mother’s Day.



“Previous teachers didn’t help us well so last Sunday’s celebrations meant for biological mothers were extended to wives and girlfriends in addition.



Constantly for more than 7 years, we’ve made the celebration about wives but the error has to be corrected. I don’t care about what people will say – if it’s wrong, it’s wrong, no means to sustain it.



If it’s right too then we continue publishing it. The biggest mistake ever found on earth is celebrating wives on Mother’s Day. How can you tell me that your wife is your mother? Never tell me that again. The kid’s mother is not your mother.”

He added, “There was a serious fight in someone’s house because his wife wasn’t celebrated in addition. Be careful who you call mothers of the home. Apart from your biological mother – no woman is necessary when it comes to a mother’s day celebration. We shouldn’t continue practising wrongs.



Biological mothers are the ones we should celebrate on mother’s day, not single mothers or abortion girls among others. If you don’t have a child of your own, you are a baby sitter; you don’t qualify to be celebrated on mother’s day. The first thing is to celebrate your biological mother and afterwards, nothing is left”.



The founder and leader of the Heaven's Gate Ministry, Prophet Kumchacha on the same show disagreed with the teachings of Lutterodt and described it as a nuisance.



“When Jesus was on the cross awaiting death, he said about seven things, one of which was God forgive them for they do not know what they are doing.



"Normally when Lutterodt comes to sit here, he doesn’t know exactly what to say because every lady on this earth is a mother. Childbirth is a gift – not everyone can give birth. Not only your mother deserves a mother’s day celebration. When we talk about mother, it’s not only meant for the one who gave birth to you, every lady is a mother basically,” Kumchacha argued.