Mzbel narrates how she was raped by armed robbers

Female singer, Mzbel

Female singer cum television presenter, Mzbel, has narrated a rape incident that happened to her a few years ago.

Speaking with Barima Kaakyire Agyemang, the presenter who is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest interview, she narrated what transpired on that fateful day.



According to her, she was in bed and felt a hand on her back. She then woke up and saw a man who had disguised himself with a handkerchief.



She recounted that the armed robbers not only took her money but, dissatisfied with their gains, also chose to sexually assault her.



She said the first rape happened in her bedroom, while the other occurred in her kitchen.



“I have been raped before. I was raped by armed robbers. It was actually two people who raped me. I was sleeping in my bed and I felt somebody hit my back so hard. I woke up and I saw a face with a handkerchief wrapped around the person’s face. They asked for money and I gave them the money. I told them where the money was and showed them a few things. The person asked me to lie down on the bed, and I did. It was at gunpoint. There were about seven to eight ladies in the house. After he was done, another person also dragged me to the kitchen; he asked me to lie down, and he also raped me", she explained to the host.



The award-winning artiste said she visited the hospital for checkups after the incident, which included seeing a therapist.

She also said that the armed robbers were arrested, but she received information that either one or both died while serving in prison.



“I visited the hospital after that and had a therapist who was speaking to me. They [armed robbers] were arrested, and a few years later, I heard they died or somebody died.



"I didn’t curse them. What they did to me was enough for them to be cursed. In my heart, I was hurt, and I wished that something terrible would happen to them or that terrible things would happen to them," she said.



Watch the video shared by Gh Kwaku below:





ED/BB