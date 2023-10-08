Negative media reportage affected my career - Mzbel

Ghanaian Songstress, Mzbel

Ghanaian artiste, Mzbel has spoken out about the negative impact of media reporting on her career.

She expressed that the media often focuses on controversial and unfavourable stories about her, which affects her public image and makes it challenging for her to secure partnerships with brands and organizations that prefer not to associate with controversy.



Mzbel shared her frustration, in a report by myjoyonline.com, "It's really broken me business-wise because most brands don't want to be associated with somebody who is seen as controversial. Whenever Mzbel is trending, it's usually something negative. So, it really affected me, and sometimes when I faced trouble, instead of the media supporting me, they portrayed it as if I deserved it."



She recounted an incident from 2005 when she was attacked by students during a performance at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



Rather than sympathizing with her, some media outlets blamed her for the attack and criticized her attire as responsible for it.



This led to missed business opportunities and partnerships with companies that had initially shown interest in working with her.

“They made it look like it’s because of the way I dressed, and I deserved it,” she said.



Mzbel, however, clarified that she isn't against the media reporting on controversial stories about celebrities but hopes that such reporting can be minimized.



She hoped that this would enable artistes like her to build their brands without fear of sabotage or negativity by the media.



ID/DAG



