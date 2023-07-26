'Oh wow!' - Efya reacts to report of new cash stashed at Cecilia Dapaah's home

Efya Nokturnal

Songstress Efya Nokturnal has reacted to a TV3 report that more monies had been found at the home of embattled former sanitation minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

The station's reporter Eric Mawuena Egbeta, said sources within the Office of the Special Prosecutr (OSP) had told TV3 that it took them five hours to count the latest stash.



Even though it is reported that her official residence at Cantonments and private residence at Abelemkpe were searched, it is not known which of the two residences had the latest sums.



Efya was one of many Ghanaians who reacted to the new discovery on Twitter. She quoted the TV3 report with the caption: "Oh wow!" accompanied by emojis of mokeys with their faces closed.



"From the search at her residence yesterday (Monday, JUly 24), a lot more cash has been discovered and it took officials of the Special Prosecutor close to five hours alone in counting this amount of cash which was discovered in her home," the journalist said in a stand-up piece in front of the offices of the OSP in Accra.



Meanwhile, some relatives of the former minister have also been questioned about the stolen monies from her Abelemkpe residence which led to her resignation from office and the current probe by the OSP.



She was granted bail on July 24 hours after the OSP announced that she had been arrested and had escorted its officials to conduct searches at her residence.

TV3's account has, however, been contested by pro-government voices including Paul Adom-Otchere of Metro TV who said on his Good Evening Ghana show (July 25) that his checks with the OSP shows that nothing of the sort had been found.



"We understand that it is untrue and the OSP must come out and clarify, we tried to search about this and what we have is that it is not true.



"We don’t know why TV3 has been carrying this story since midday. It has no source, neither the Special Prosecutor or his deputy. If TV3 has further and better particulars, they should publish it tomorrow or even tonight.



"Because our sources indicate that the Special Prosecutor has said it is not true," he added.



News of the minister losing cash sums amounting to US$1m, €300,000 and GHc350,000; sent shock waves across the Ghanaian society starting Friday morning, July 21,2023; when the Chronicle Newspaper broke the story.



This is where the woes of Cecilia Abena Dapaah, then Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, started.

She had, along with the husband, lodged a formal complaint based on which police prepared a charge sheet for two former employees (house helps) accusing them of stealing and dissipating some of the stolen sums.



The event happened in 2022 yet the Accra Circuit Court only last week sat on the case.



