Osebo is GhanaWeb ‘Slay King’ of the Year

Richard Brown popularly known as ‘Osebo’

In what started off as child’s play or 'madness' as some see it, the C.E.O of Zaraboutique, Richard Brown popularly known as ‘Zaraman’ or ‘Osebo’ has gradually transformed into a trendsetter in the Ghanaian fashion industry.

His wild sense of fashion which got social media talking all year is the reason he beat off competition from the likes of Okyeame Kwame, James Gardiner, Twosweet Annan, Harold Amenyah and Prince David Osei to be adjudged the 2020 ‘Slay King of the Year’.



Osebo’s weird and sophisticated fashion sense is one of a kind. For instance, his infamous 'skirts' have now become popular in Ghana, and the way he puts together his outfits make him a “Slay queen in a man’s body”



He often pairs blazers with skirts, wears shirts that look cut for women, and sometimes wears dresses that the average man won’t dare to wear.



Not forgetting how he manages to be the “talk of town” as a result of the numerous controversies surrounding his relationship with his Baby Mama (Nana Aba Anamoah). This is a key requirement of being a “Slay King “. It is necessary to always be in the news.



Another reason why Osebo wins the Slay King of the year is his ability to turn controversies into his advantage.



That is, he leverages on his huge platform and the numbers to advertise and make more money from selling his goods.





In a recent interview, he disclosed that his skirts are now selling like hot cake despite the public trolls.



The ‘Zaraman’ now boasts of four shops in Ghana with plans to expand further in the coming year.



“Ever since I started wearing and showing them off on social media, the demand has gone up drastically and I intend importing more,” he revealed to Graphic Showbiz in an interview.







Osebor made it to BBC with his 'fashion madness'

The fashionista in August 2020 was featured in a BBC interview for the Pidgin News channel owned by the reputable British Broadcasting channel.



In the BBC News in Pidgin interview, Osebor talked about his infamous 'skirts' that has become a popular fashion trend in Ghana.



Expressing his excitement about the feature, he shared the interview and wrote "When God says yes, who are you to say no? Your time will come soon. Don’t stop praying, it is just a matter of time. Just focus on your dreams".



















