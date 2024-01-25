Reggie Rockstone was intimidated by the fact that I was a former president’s daughter - Dr. Zilla Limann

Dr. Zilla Limann and her husband, Reggie Rockstone

Reggie Rockstone’s wife, Dr. Zilla Limann, has disclosed how her relationship with the musician began at a time when her father who is the late President, Dr. Hilla Limann was alive.

According to her, Reggie Rockstone was intimidated by the fact that she was a former president’s daughter so the approach was not easy, however, he did not allow that to discourage him from chasing her.



She indicated that Reggie Rockstone is the perfect partner for her because even though they have their differences, their marriage has not been marred with controversies which is a good sign for them.



Speaking in an interview with Blakk Rasta on 3FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr. Zilla Limann recounted how Reggie Rockstone approached her with a bit of fear because her father was a former president.



“I can assure you that was quite intimidating because it is not every day that you meet a former president’s daughter and you are just going to court and marrying her. That was very intimidating and he would tell you that a trip to Gonu in the Upper West close to the border was no joke at all, because you’d have to make it if you wanted to marry the president’s daughter.

“I don’t think I would find any better match than Reggie Rockstone not to say that we don’t have our differences but we settle it when it matters. There is no better partner than him. And most people don’t know we went to the same primary school, the same Senior High School as well and we were in the same house,” she said.



Reggie Rockstone and Dr. Zilla Limann have been married for over twenty-one (21) years.



SB/BB